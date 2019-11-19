Planning application lodged for new medical centre in Clane

A planning application has been lodged with Kildare County Council for a new medical centre at Marron's Court, Main Street, Clane.

Desmond V. Marron & Co. Limited is seeking permission to demolish an existing two-storey commercial building, construct a new two-storey commercial building in lieu and which comprises of a medical centre with car parking, bicycle parking, bin storage and all associated ancillary site-works.

The application was lodged November 11 and submissions are due by December 15. A decision is due on January 14 2020.