BREAKING: Kildare granny to go on hunger strike in protest over climate change

A Kildare grandmother says she’s been left with no choice but to go on hunger strike over government inaction on climate change.

78 year-old Patricia Devlin from Monasterevin will begin her protest outside the Dáil this afternoon as part of a week of global action by Extinction Rebellion.

“My main motivation to go on hunger strike is my anxiety for the future of our planet and in particularly the legacy I am leaving for my grandchildren,” said Ms Devlin via a statement.

”I just get fearful about the future that we’re leaving them”.

”It’s not just me and my grandchildren, I’m thinking about all the grandparents and all the grandchildren globally.

”And all the children and families that are suffering now from the effects of climate change.”

A statement from Extinction Rebellion revealed:

“Patricia has been offered accommodation for the duration of her climate hunger strike with Extinction Rebellion.

“She has not taken the decision to go on hunger strike lightly, and has had a health check by her GP beforehand.

“However, she says she has no other option given what she describes as insufficient action on the part of Irish political leaders.”