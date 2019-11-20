Find out when you can park for free in Newbridge coming up to Christmas

Kildare County Council have confirmed the Christmas parking arrangements in Newbridge in the lead-up to Christmas.

As per the last number of years, pay parking will remain on Main Street.

But there will be free parking at St. Conleth’s GAA car park on Saturday, December 14, Friday December 20, and Saturday December 21.

"Illegal parking would continue to be enforced in all areas over the Christmas period," according to the council.