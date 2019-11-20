Man jailed for stealing from two Kildare Village stores

A man who who pleaded guilty to stealing goods from both the Puma and the Ralph Lauren outlets at Kildare Village was jailed for eight months at the November 13 sitting of Naas District Court.

Brandon Healy, 25, of 49 Saula Road, Crumlin, Dublin, entered the stories on January 31 2018, along with two other males.

Garda Sergeant Jim Kelly, prosecuting, said they were seen putting items into a car, including €94 of goods from Ralph Lauren, and €46 (three teeshirts) from Puma. Mr Healy has 17 previous convictions, including for selling illegal drugs, which he started using at the age of 13.