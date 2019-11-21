Second 'Night of Champions' taking place at St Brigid's Boxing Club

St Brigid's Boxing Club in Kildare Town will host it's second ever Night of Champions on December 14.

After the success of last year's event the club have decided to continue it on an annual basis.

The tournament will consist of approximately 15 contests where each boxer ranging from the ages of 11 and 17 will have the opportunity to compete to win a belt.

Some boxers would never get a chance to win a belt throughout their career so the club though this was a great idea.

It would not be possible with out the support of certain local businesses who have jumped back on board to support the tournament.

The night will start off with a number of the club's underage boxers competing in exhibition matches where they will then be presented with a Cup.

Following this, the main event will begin where 15 bouts will take place with a belt up for grabs for every winner on the night.

The club would like to take this opportunity to thank each of its sponsors for their continued support as nights like this would not be possible without their support.