Garda appeal: Two men made threats against householder's family

Gardaí are investigating an incident of threats that occurred at a private home in Delgany, Co Wicklow on August 6.

The injured party answered his door to find two men who asked him to sign a document which he refused to do.

They then provided him with foreign bank details where they wanted him to transfer money.

They let the injured party know that they had contact details for members of his family and made threats of violence towards him and his family if he did not follow through with their demands.

The two suspects are described as follows:

SUSPECT 1: Red hair, red beard, early 20’s and speaking with a Dublin accent.

SUSPECT 2: Black hair, stubble, speaking with an English accent and slightly older than SUSPECT 1.