Online auction for KARE is launched today

On the back of generous donations from dozens of Kildare businesses and well known political and sporting figures the KARE Auction was launched today, Friday 22 November.

Speaking at the launch former TD and Mayor of Kildare, Sean Power who is spearheading the fundraiser said “we are delighted with the tremendous support we’ve received from generous donors across Kildare and even across the country.”

Uniquely the auction will be held online from November 22nd until the evening of December 1st with bidding taking place online at app.galabid.com/KARE throughout the week.

Bidders will also be notified via text message when they have been outbid and offered a chance to respond via text.

Sean Power outlined some of the items up for grabs: “There’s an impressive array of items which would suit anyone looking for that special Christmas gift that you won’t find anywhere else. On this front we have weekends away in Ireland and Lisbon, a family holiday in Salou, beautiful paintings and sculptures from Kildare artists and a family pass for the Irish National Stud and Japanese Gardens.”

“For the sports fan in your life we have green fees for Kildare's top courses, racing packages for each of Kildare's racecourses, driving experiences in Mondello and stable tours offered by Joseph O'Brien, Michael Halford, Kildangan Stud, Willie McCreery and Gordon Elliot"

Arguably, at the top of the list are two very unique experiences up for grabs; A corporate, after dinner performance from Kildare Soprano - of world renown - Celine Byrne comes with two tickets to her Gala Christmas concert in the Bord Gais on Dec 5th.

Separately, you and nine guests could be joined by Bertie Ahern and Charlie McCreevy for a private dinner!

"Just as we've had great support in raising the items for auction we're now asking for support to get the bids in. There really are some "not available anywhere else" lots in this auction which would suit Christmas shoppers, corporate clients or sports enthusiasts. We're asking people to visit app.galabid.com/KARE to take a look and maybe register to bid for an item and to attend our live auction on Dec 1st at 2pm in Keadeen Hotel where we'll have a select number of lots available to bid for. It's a bit off fun for a great cause," concluded Sean Power.