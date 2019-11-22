Serious overcrowding at Naas Hospital with 26 patients on trolleys today

There are currently 26 patients on trolleys at Naas Hospital today making it the second busiest hospital in the Eastern region of the country, according to the latest figures released by the INMO.

It is understood there are 22 patients in the emergency department and 4 on wards elsewhere waiting for beds at the Kildare facility.

This is an increase from 21 patients without beds yesterday.

455 admitted patients are waiting for beds nationwide, according to the INMO's Trolley Watch. 300 patients are waiting in the emergency departments, while 155 are in wards elsewhere in the hospitals.

The worst-hit hospitals today are: University Hospital Limerick at 57, Cork University Hospital at 41, and Tallaght University Hospital at 34.

The INMO Trolley Watch counts the number of patients who have been admitted to acute hospitals, but who are waiting for a free bed.

These patients are often being treated on trolleys in corridors, but they may also be on chairs, in waiting rooms, or simply wherever there’s space