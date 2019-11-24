Public invited to air views at annual policing meeting in Newbridge next week
This year's theme is 'working together against substance abuse'
The Kildare Joint Policing Committee Annual Public Meeting will take place on 2 December 2019 from 7pm to 9pm at the Town Hall, Newbridge.
This year’s theme is ‘Working Together Against Substance Abuse’ and will have Philly McMahon, Dublin senior footballer, as the Guest Speaker.
The meeting is open to the public and all are welcome to attend.
