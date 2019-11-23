Kildare TD calls for progression on legislation for domestic homicide reviews

Fianna Fáil Spokesperson on Equality, Immigration and Integration, Fiona O’Loughlin TD, has echoed calls from Women’s Aid for the Government to introduce, resource and properly legislate for domestic homicide reviews.

Deputy O’Loughlin was commenting following the publication of Women’s Aid annual Femicide Watch Report and ahead of the UN Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women.

She called on the Government to back the Fianna Fáil Domestic Violence (Amendment) Bill 2019.

She explained, “The shocking stories told every year by women’s aid through their Femicide Watch are harrowing. They are a timely reminder that violence against women is all too common and in the majority of cases perpetrated by someone known to the woman.

“Women’s Aid are calling for the Government to introduce, resource and properly legislate for a multi-agency process of domestic homicide reviews. This is something which my Party colleague, Jim O’Callaghan has actually legislated for. Usually there is no thorough criminal investigation in situations of domestic homicide where an individual or family has been killed and the person responsible then proceeds to kill himself or herself. The reason for this is that the suspected offender is dead and consequently there will not be any criminal prosecution. Unfortunately, this leaves many unanswered questions."

Deputy O'Loughlin said that the UK similar legislation provides for a multidisciplinary review of a domestic homicide and includes input from the police, social services and local authorities.

“The reason for such reviews is not to find blame, rather to find answers for the devastated families left behind. Most importantly it seeks to find out if lessons can be learned and if we can prevent them from happening in the future. The legislation is published and ready to be progressed – it’s up to the Government to move it along,” she concluded.