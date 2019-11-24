Additional 67X bus service starts in Celbridge tomorrow

Labour's Emmet Stagg has welcomed confirmation from Dublin Bus that four additional 67X services will be available to Celbridge Commuters from Monday, November 25.

Dublin Bus, stated Mr. Stagg, have published revised timetables for the 67X which will see two additional morning departures from Celbridge at 6-40 am and 6-50 am, and two additional evening departures from Merrion Square to Celbridge at 5-50 pm and 6 pm.

"The additional services will be very welcome," stated Mr. Stagg.

He congratulated all those involved in the campaign for the additional services including his colleague former Labour Councillor, Kevin Byrne, Cllr. Bernard Caldwell and Cllr. Ide Cussen, who worked together to convince Dublin Bus of the need for the additional services, and his colleague Cllr. Ciara Galvin who has been working on the issue of Public Transport since she was elected to the Council last May.

Concluding, Labour's Emmet Stagg stated that the campaign for further additional services for Celbridge commuters will continue.