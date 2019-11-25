Rathangan students running appeal to help the homeless

TY Students at Ardscoil Rath Iomgháin in Rathangan have taken on a major initiative to help the homeless.

The Blue Bag Appeal helping the homeless is now in its second year.

Each student has been given a Blue Bag to fill with items suitable for homeless adults, such as toiletries, dried or tinned foods hats, scarf and gloves, underwear, and warm winter jackets.

Over 1000 blue bags filled last year to help the homeless, and a total of €1,755 was raised.

This year the two charities being supported are the Ken Smollen Food appeal and Inner City helping the homeless.

Everything will be collected sorted and shipped by students, and community volunteers.

Drop off points include Chuckles Creche, Londis, Natasha's Gift Shop, Lynch's Hardware, and Ardscoil Rathangan.

The appeal will finish on December 7. For more information, visit Ardscoil Rath Iomghain Parent's Association on Facebook.

THINGS NEEDED:

FOODS

Tinned foods (peas beans spaghetti corn)

Jars of carrots/ Tinned fish

Jams and marmalade

Soups

Cereals

Pasta/pasta sauce

Rice

Crackers/ biscuits

Noodles

Any dried goods suitable.



TOILETRIES

Toothpaste /toothbrush

Wipes

Roll on deodorant (mens and womens)

Wipes

Hairbrush/comb

Ladies sanitary goods

Hats scarfs gloves

Socks

Underwear.

Warm winter coats accepted. They can be used or new but they must be clean and suitable for use. (mens, womens, children)

Vouchers for Tesco, Dunnes, Penny's, Supervalu also accepted, which will be distributed to both charities. Vouchers can be in any amount from €5.