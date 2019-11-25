28 patients on trolleys at Naas Hospital today

There are currently 28 patients without beds at Naas General Hospital today, according to the INMO's Trolley Watch figures releases today,

There are 24 patients in the emergency department and 4 patients on wards elsewhere at the Kildare facility, which is the second busiest hospital in the Eastern region.

Meanwhile University Hospital Limerick recorded 85 patients without beds today-the highest figure ever recorded in an Irish hospital in a single day.

The previous record was 82, set in October 2019, also in Limerick.

The worst hit hospitals are: Cork University Hospital at 52, Letterkenny University Hospital at 47, Tallaght University Hospital at 36, and University Hospital Galway at 33.

Nationwide 631 patients are without beds across the country today, 22 of them children.

Patients without beds are typically on chairs and trolleys, often in corridors, or wherever there is space.