Road resurfacing works taking place overnight in Sallins
Road works will be carried out on the R407 Sallins from 7pm to 6am daily until 5 December.
Road resurfacing works will take place on the R407, Sallins, from tonight until Thursday, 5 December.
According to Kildare County Council the works will take place from 7pm to 6am daily.
Traffic Management will be in operation, with delays to be expected in the area.
Kildare County Council wishes to apologise for any inconvenience caused.
