Public information meeting on Blueway taking place in Rathangan tomorrow night

Deputy Fiona O’ Loughlin Fianna Fáil TD for South Kildare will host a public information meeting in Rathangan Community Centre on Tuesday, 26 November 2019, at 8.30pm

The aim of this information evening is to provide further information to the public about opportunities for the local community to benefit, tourism increases and grants that may be available to set up businesses.

Deputy O’ Loughlin's last two information meetings were held in Rathangan and Robertstown, and she also recently hosted another meeting with representatives from the Local Enterprise Office and County Kildare LEADER Partnership, around opportunities the development of the Blueway will have on towns and villages in South Kildare.

“South Kildare and particularly areas along the canals that run through Kildare, will hopefully see increased tourism into the towns and villages from this development. The Blueway will be a fantastic boost for tourism and will be a local amenity for Kildare,"said Deputy O'Loughlin.

“There are tremendous benefits to the Blueway and the Greenway for the local economy and for reviving small towns in Kildare; we have seen the benefits in other counties such as Waterford and Mayo as they continue the process with their Greenways. Irish people are getting more active and this area will be an area for a multitude of people to enjoy in their spare time,"she concluded.

All are welcome on the evening which starts at 8pm in Rathangan Community Centre tomorrow night.