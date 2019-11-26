Call for sign warning of black ice on Kildare road following fatal crash last year

A call has been made for a sign warning motorists of black ice on the road between Brannockstown and Kilcullen.

Cllr Tracey O’Dwyer told the Kildare Newbridge MD meeting on November 20 that the R413 New Abbey Road is smooth but icy in winter.

The call comes after a tragic accident on the road on February 1, 2018, where a three-year-old girl lost her life.

A jeep lost control on black ice and collided with the car the toddler was travelling in with her dad.

Kildare County Council said the R413 is included in the designated salting routes. “It is the Council’s policy to attempt to maintain the principal roads within the county and keep them open for traffic and free from ice at all times during the winter,” a report said.

“Weather conditions are monitored on a daily basis during the winter season and ten routes are salted as necessary.

“The County Wide Speed Limit Review is ongoing and the R413 will be examined as part of the review,” the report concluded.

Cllr O’Dwyer said she acknowledges that the road is gritted but that more needs to be done to prevent further accidents.