Man charged with selling drugs at Maynooth University campus

A young man appeared at Naas District Court last Tuesday, November 19, to face a charge of possession of €200 of cannabis and possession of the drug for sale or supply on the campus of Maynooth University on May 18, 2019.

Jordan Ntambwe, 23, of 4 Tara Glen Road, Navan, is a second year student of international business at the college.

He is represented by David Powderly. The matter was adjourned to April 7 next.