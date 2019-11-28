Newbridge leisure centre has plans for an extension

Newbridge Sports and Leisure Centre on Station Road is looking to expand.

Kildare Sports and Leisure Facilities Limited have applied to Kildare County Council to demolish a single storey prefabricated office building and construct a single storey extension to the rear of the existing Leisure Centre.

The plans compromise of training facilities (52.5sqm), studio space (176.6sqm), storage (26.8sqm) and disabled access wc.

Works will also include the removal of car parking spaces and ancillary site works of a minor nature.

Submissions are due by January 4 2020. A decision is due on January 25.