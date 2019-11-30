'Night of Champions’ boxing tournament taking place in Kildare Town this December

St Brigid’s Boxing Club in Kildare Town will host its second annual ‘Night of Champions’ boxing tournament for youngsters aged 11-17 on Saturday, 14 December.

The tournament will consist of approximately 15 contests with each boxer ranging in age from 11 t0 17 years of age. The tournament will kick off with exhibition bouts between younger members of the club and then will proceed to the main event of 15 bouts.

According to trainer Paddy Phelan, younger members will have the chance to win cups and the older members have a chance to earn a belt.

He told KildareNow: “After the success of last year we’ve decided to make it an annual event, every young boxer will have the chance to win a cup or a belt. We’re also planning on bringing the kids away to England in January for boxing training camps, and we feel the ‘Night of Champions’ will be great to help them get prepared. We have young boxers that are national and world champions fighting on the night.”

Plenty of belts to be won on the night

Meanwhile teenage boxing star Katelynn Phelan will also be in attendance on the night, encouraging other youngsters in their bouts. The 19-year-old Kildare native made history earlier this year when she became the youngest female boxer to turn professional, signing her first pro deal with promoters Irish Boxing.

Katelynn is a graduate of St Brigid’s Boxing Club in Kildare Town and she has trained for 14 years with her father and coach Paddy Phelan, also coming from a family of boxers.

Daughter of Martina and Paddy, she is the youngest of four children and her brother Allan Phelan (25), is the current featherweight pro, while her brother Darren (29), is also an accomplished boxer. Her sister Lisa- Marie (31), a qualified dietician advises her on what to eat while her father trains her.

In terms of upcoming competitions, Katelynn and her team are waiting to see if she will fight before Christmas. “She may have a bout before the Christmas, we’re just working on confirmation and she’s training hard, every day,” explained Paddy.

St Brigid’s Boxing Club’s ‘Night of Champions’ is sponsored by local businesses and the club would like to thank sponsors for their support. “We’ve got at least twenty sponsors already and we’re hoping for a bit more, they’ve been great and we couldn’t do it without them,” said Paddy.

‘The Night of Champions’ will take place in St Bridgi’s Boxing Club in Kildare Town on Saturday, 14 December from 6pm.