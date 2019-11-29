Gorgeous 4-bed home in Castledermot on 1 acre site for €347,500

This stunning, 4-bedroom split-level residence in Castledermot provides the best of modern living on a private 1-acre site for an asking price of €347,500.

‘Roseview’, Ballynacarrick Upper, Castledermot, Co Kildare is a unique home which offers the best of country and modern living.

Inside the property benefits from 4 good-sized bedrooms and 4 bathrooms (including 2 en suite), an reception hallway with an oak staircase, a lounge area, a modern kitchen/dining room, a utility room, and a rear hallway. The property also has underfloor heating as well as oil fired central heating.

Its two storey, glazed, rear elevation harvests light in to both living areas and upstairs bedrooms, while its generously proportioned interior ensures the sense of light and air extends throughout the home.

Outside the property is situated on a elevated site extending to c.1. acre with a kerbed drive to the front, side and rear, while the gardens offer massive scope for customisation. The house also has its own private water and sewage system.

Located close to Castledermot village with local shops and schools, this property offers a modern twist on country living.



Viewings are invited on a strictly appointment basis and for more information contact Sherry FitzGerald McDermott on 059 9140344 and check out more images at www.daft.ie



