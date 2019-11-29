ESB works taking place in Maynooth tomorrow

The removal of the existing ESB poles at the Kilcock Road junction in Maynooth is scheduled to be completed on Saturday 30 November.

Kildare County Council says that to complete these works a road narrows traffic management plan will be in operation at the junction.

The implementation of this traffic management plan will reduce the capacity of the junction and there will be traffic delays in the area.

The removal of the existing ESB poles located on the footpath outside Maynooth Community College is also scheduled to be completed on Saturday 30th November.

"To complete these works a Stop/Go traffic management plan will be in operation at this location. The implementation of this traffic management plan will result in traffic delays in the area,"said the council.

All works are to be completed on Saturday 30 November between the hours of 08:00am and 5:00pm.

Kildare County Council wishes to apologise in advance for any inconvenience caused while this essential work is being carried out.