Green is the New Black as Kilkenny launches Shop Local Green Friday campaign today

Say goodbye to Black Friday and hello to Green Friday by buying Irish brands and products today, November 29, urges a leading Irish retailer.

Green Friday is an initiative led by Marian O’Gorman of Kilkenny to champion a movement to support Irish brands and businesses.

Kilkenny, and bodies like the Design and Crafts Council, Retail Excellence, SFA, Enterprise Ireland and the Chambers of Commerce and others will lead a powerful and passionate drive to reawaken people to the significance of buying Irish, shopping local, and the wealth of talent and enterprise behind our Irish craft and design businesses.

A national campaign is to be rolled out in the coming weeks, encouraging people in Ireland to drive our economy, support jobs and nurture our creative community in these uncertain times by purchasing Irish goods on one of the busiest shopping days of the year - the last Friday in November.

Previously, Black Friday and Cyber Monday have been enthusiastically embraced by Irish consumers, with more than €50 million spent over the course of the weekend in 2018.

Speaking of the campaign, Marian O’Gorman issued a passionate call to action to shoppers;

“Our survey of consumers shows that 84% prefer to buy from Irish suppliers.**

“This does not surprise me as Irish brands and products are second to none and, as a nation, we have many that are leaders on a world stage.

“We, as consumers, need to appreciate the fundamental fact that by keeping money in circulation in our own communities, we are protecting jobs and public services,” added Marian.

Around €4.65 billion will be spent by Irish shoppers during the Christmas period, based on research from Retail Ireland. Green Friday is designed to remind consumers of the power that they yield and the effect their support has on the designers, makers and businesspeople of the country.

“Irish consumers are seeing more and more how buying locally made products from Ireland’s designers and makers is an inspired choice that helps our economy and our environment,” said Brian McGee, Market Development Director, Design & Crafts Council of Ireland.

Brands and businesses are encouraged to market their products under the Green Friday banner, highlighting the value of shopping locally. Check out microsite goforgreenfriday.com which provides businesses with free downloadable Marketing material.

DID YOU KNOW?

A huge majority of the brands stocked by Kilkenny – 72% - are designed in Ireland – with the business actively growing that figure year on year – the current business objective is to get the percentage to 80% by end of 2022.

Contemporary Irish designers and artists such as Chupi, Caroline Kilkenny, Fee G and Rebeka Kahn started their journeys with Kilkenny. Long-established Irish makers and craft brands including Nicholas Mosse, Alan Ardiff, Stephen Pearce and Waterford Crystal remain pillars of the retailer’s Irish design showcase.

Kilkenny has provided a unique platform for the vibrant world-leading Irish organic skincare industry, stocking indigenous brands Voya, Pestle&Mortar, Jo Browne and Kinvara among a host of others. The recent Scéal showcase, an annual event, also reflects Kilkenny’s ongoing commitment to nurture and support the future of Irish design and craft - with illustrators Jill & Jill, designer Reuben Avenue and accessories star Kinsale Leather among the up and coming talents featured.

Out of 100 people surveyed, Kilkenny Design obtained the following results:

• 84% of people prefer to buy from Irish suppliers

• Only half (51%) of people were aware that 72% of the brands Kilkenny Design stocks are designed in Ireland.

• 83% know what Black Friday is and a third (33%) buy most of their Christmas gifting on Black Friday.

• 86% would be interested in an Irish only Black Friday offering from Kilkenny Design