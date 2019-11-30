New bus stop to be provided for Loughnamona in Leixlip

Local Fianna Fail TD, Frank O’Rourke, has been informed by Dublin Bus that a new Bus Stop will be provided close to Loughnamona on the Glen Easton Road in Leixlip.

The issue was brought to Deputy O'Rourke's attention by concerned local residents.

“I raised this issue with Dublin Bus on different occasions and they have now informed me that a new Bus Stop will be added close to Loughnamona on the Glen Easton Road in Leixlip, and will come into effect on 16th of December next. This new Bus Stop will facilitate residents from Loughnamona Estate and give access to Dublin Bus services,"said Deputy O'Rourke.

“We must improve our public transport network. We have to improve our public transport services. I recently met with the National Transport Authority (NTA) and highlighted the requirement for better public transport and a better Bus Stop network for North Kildare, including on the Orbital Bus Route 139 – serving Naas to Blanchardstown via Clane, Rathcoffey, Maynooth and Leixlip.”

"I welcome this Bus Stop addition on the Glen Easton Road in Leixlip and I will continue to campaign for better public transport," concluded Deputy O’Rourke.