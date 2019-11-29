Call for blanket ban on HGVs passing through Athy

Councillor Brian Dooley has called on Kildare Co. Council to consider introducing a HGV (Heavy Goods Vehicle) ban in the Athy area.

In his motion Cllr Dooley wants the blanket ban on HGVs around Scoil Mhicil Naofa and Mount Hawkins Street during school opening and closing times.

The Fianna Fail councillor is also asking the council to confirm how much land is owned by the council in the Athy Municipal District area and if there are building projects planned for this land.

The issues will be raised with Council officials at the monthly local municipal district meeting next Monday, 9 November.