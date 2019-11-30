Sophisticated 4-bed home in Naas on the market for €650K

This sophisticated, architecturally designed 4-bedroom detached home in Naas boasts plenty of unique features including landscaped gardens and a garage for an asking price of €650,000.

‘Isolde', Jigginstown, Naas, Co Kildare, is contemporary detached residence standing on a wonderful private landscaped site of approx. 0.229 hectare (c.0.567 acre). This fine family home enjoys beautiful light filled interiors throughout connecting all reception rooms to an tastefully appointed sunroom which boasts an internal balcony with vaulted ceilings and skylights.

Designed by Dublin architect Brian O'Kelly, this property has much to offer and must be seen to be appreciated.

Inside the accommodation comprises of an entrance porch, hallway, lounge, dining room, family room, sunroom, kitchen, utility room, four bedrooms (main en-suite), bathroom, and guest wc.

Outside the property is approached via a recessed tarmacadam driveway and it benefits from private, landscaped gardens with mature trees, a garage to the side, a storage shed, mains water and septic tank, and the potential for further development subject to planning permission.

'Isolde' is situated 1.6km from the main street of Naas with foothpaths in place all the way. All amenities including schools (both primary and secondary), shops, shopping centres, pubs, restaurants, banks, churches, parks, playgrounds and sports clubs are within comfortable walking distance. Country walks can be enjoyed along the Naas branch of the Grand Canal. The Kerry Global Plant is situated approx. 2km away.

The Arrow train service is available from Sallins. The M7 will take you to the M50 in fifteen minutes and also provides direct motorway access to Cork, Limerick, Kilkenny and Waterford.



Early viewing is highly recommended and for more information contact Smyth Naas on 045 895 4400 and more images at www.daft.ie