Progress being made on M4 widening project says Labour politician

Planning and Design of M4 Widening Between Maynooth and Leixlip Progressing

Labour's Emmet Stagg was in contact with Transport Infrastructure Ireland in relation to the Upgrade of the M4 between Maynooth and Leixlip, a project which will see the widening of the M4 from two lanes to three, in each direction.

The project, stated Mr. Stagg, is included in the National Development Plan 2018-2027 and is listed as a major road development to be prioritised. The project is approximately 10km in length, with 1.5km in South Dublin Co. Council and the remainder in Kildare Co. Council.

The project went through a pre-appraisal stage which was approved by the Department of Transport last January.

Transport Infrastructure Ireland have advised Mr. Stagg, that Kildare Co. Council has recently appointed technical advisory services to progress planning and design on the project, for which €300,000 was allocated to the Council for the scheme this year.

Welcoming the move to progress the planning and design of the project Mr. Stagg stated that the M4 at present 'suffers from serious congestion and the project would improve journey time reliability and improve connectivity.'

In conclusion Labour's Emmet Stagg stated that the 'delivery of the M4 upgrade is critical' and he would continue to press the Minister for Transport and Transport Infrastructure Ireland on the project, given its importance.