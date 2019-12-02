Footpath works commence in Clane and Prosperous this week

Traffic management systems in place

Kim O'Leary

Reporter:

Kim O'Leary

Email:

editor@kildarepost.com

Kildare County Council has confirmed that footpath works have commenced in Clane and Prosperous this morning.

Footpath Works to commence in Clane at the Dublin Road Roundabout  from Monday 2 December to Wednesday 4 December 2019. 

Full traffic management will be in place.

Meanwhile there will be footpath works taking place in Prosperous on the Allenwood Road from McCormack’s Garage to McCarthy’s Hardware from Monday 2 December to Wednesday 4 December.

A full traffic management will be in place for the duration of the works.