Dublin GAA star to speak at Kildare Joint Policing Meeting tonight
This year's theme is 'Working Together Against Substance Abuse'
File photo. All invited to talk discussing working together against substance abuse in Newbridge Town Hall at 7pm tonight
The Kildare Joint Policing Committee Annual will host a public meeting tonight Monday, December 2, 2019 from 7pm to 9pm at the Town Hall, Newbridge.
This year’s theme is ‘Working together against substance abuse’ and will have Philly McMahon, Dublin senior footballer, as the guest speaker.
This is open to the public and all are welcome to attend.
