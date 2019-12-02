Tenders for conversion of Naas Town Hall due in January

The deadline for tenders for the conversion of Naas Town Hall to become Naas Library and Culture Centre are due on 17 January with works to begin in the new year.

According to Kildare County Council, the Tender Documents for Naas Library and Cultural Centre were sent to the shortlisted contractors on Friday 22nd November via the eTender portal.

"The tender competition has a closing date of 12pm Friday 17th January 2020. The project has a timeline of 16 months from the beginning of construction,"said the council.

Labour's Emmet Stagg has welcomed progress with the tender invitation for the conversion works required to Naas Town Hall which will become Naas Library and Cultural Centre.

The estimated cost of the overall works, stated Mr. Stagg, is €5.9 Million and Kildare Co. Council have been awarded a Grant of €1.5 Million in 2019 under the Urban Regeneration and Development Fund towards the works.

Mr. Stagg stated that the aim of the project is to provide a State of the Art Library facility for the Community of Naas and surrounding areas.

"The project when finished will deliver a cultural, artistic and community hub which will greatly enhance library facilities offered in the Naas Area. It will deliver an iconic library, cultural and public space in the heart of the Historic Town of Naas,"he said.

The multi-functional facility will include outdoor civic and cultural space, complimented by an indoor space. The indoor space will accommodate meeting rooms for large and small gatherings, exhibition areas, lecture and workshop spaces, hot-desk facilities, printing and research supports and collections and gallery space.