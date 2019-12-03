Newbridge woman set for Dancing with the Stars

Newbridge woman Sinead O'Carroll has been announced as a contestant for Dancing with the Stars 2020.

Sinead is a member of 90s pop band B*Witched, best known for their hit song c'est la vie.

"I’ve wanted to do this for the last few years so the fact that I’m doing it now, is so surreal," she said.

"My kids are so excited; they just told me I have to be good, so the pressure is on from them.

"I’m a little bit nervous too about stepping out and doing something by myself as I always had the girls around me. But I think once I get the first dance done, I’ll hopefully be fine.”

Sinead is a former student of Holy Family in Newbridge. She joins 2FM presenter Lottie Ryan, actor Ryan Andrews and Glenda Gilson in the line-up for the new series.

Also returning for another year is judge Brian Redmond from Kilcock, who owns Spin Activity Centre in Newbridge, along with Loraine Barry and Julian Benson.

Airing on RTÉ One for 12 weeks from Sunday January 5 at 6.30pm, a total of 11 celebrities will partner with their professional dancers as they take on a brand new challenge and change their daily routines for dance routines. Each will be hoping to claim the much-coveted glitter ball trophy at the end of the series.

The couples will tackle a different dance genre each week from the Paso Doble to the Viennese waltz and will have just seven days to perfect their routine before performing it live to the nation.