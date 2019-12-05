Gardai investigating cash-in-transit robbery in Maynooth

Gardai are appealing for information on a cash-in-transit robbery in Maynooth on Thursday, November 21.

The incident happened at 5pm at The Range, Carton Park, Dublin Road.

Gardai believe a dark coloured Saloon with two to three males was involved.

This is believed to have left in the direction of the Dunboyne road.

Anyone who witnessed the incident can contact Leixlip gardai on 01 666 7800.