Intel named Green Business of the Year at Kildare Business Awards

Intel Ireland were named Green Business of the Year at this year's Kildare Business Awards.

Bank of Ireland and Clanard Court Hotel were also nominated in this new award category which was this year sponsored by AIB Business.

Over 420 business leaders from across Kildare came together for the annual awards night in association with Kildare County Council and the Kildare Local Enterprise Office (LEO) that took place on Friday November 29.

The awards, which cover a wide variety of categories, recognise excellence in business by companies operating in Kildare.

Allan Shine, CEO of the Kildare Chamber, opened the awards ceremony and paid tribute to each of the finalists noting that this year the Chamber received a record number of application for the category awards on offer. He outlined how 2019 to date has been a great year for business in Kildare with members of the Chamber continuing to create employment, enter new markets and business members continued to expand and diversify.

Intel Ireland received the award for demonstrating excellence in environmental leadership and sustainability. Intel has a long history of commitment to the environment, beginning with our founder Gordon Moore. This commitment includes a continuous focus on improving energy efficiency, reducing emissions, and conserving resources throughout its operations. Intel also focuses on improving the energy-efficient performance of its products and collaborates with others to develop innovative ways that technology can address long-term sustainability challenges.