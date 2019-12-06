18 patients on trolleys at Naas Hospital today

There are currently 18 patients without beds at Naas General Hospital today, according to latest Trolley Watch figures released by the INMO.

It is understood that 14 patients are in the emergency department and 4 on wards elsewhere at the Kildare facility today.

525 admitted patients are waiting for beds this morning, according to today’s INMO Trolley Watch. There are 374 admitted patients waiting in the emergency departments, while 151 are in wards elsewhere in hospitals across the country.

The worst-hit hospitals today are: University Hospital Limerick at 62, Cork University Hospital at 42, and University Hospital Galway at 39.

The INMO Trolley Watch counts the number of patients who have been admitted to acute hospitals, but who are waiting for a free bed.

These patients are often being treated on trolleys in corridors, but they may also be on chairs, in waiting rooms, or simply wherever there’s space