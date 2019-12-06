Tenders invited to deliver DART service to Celbridge

Labour's Emmet Stagg has been in further contact with Iarnrod Eireann in relation to the process of putting in place a Multi-Disciplinary Consultancy Team to support the Expansion of DART to Hazelhatch Train Station in Celbridge.

Expressions of interest were sought last July from specialists to support Iarnrod Eireann in the delivery of DART to Hazelhatch, resignalling, completion of 4 tracking from Parkwest into Heuston Station, new station at Kylemore, structural and renewal works to 5 bridges with works to include:

Preparation of the Designs

Undertaking Environmental Impact Assessment

Manage Railway Order Process.

Tender preparation and evaluation.

Iarnrod Eireann have now advised Mr. Stagg that tenders were invited on December 4 from specialists to support Iarnrod Eireann on the project to deliver DART to Celbridge and tenders have to be returned by February 6, 2020.

Welcoming the continuing progress Mr. Stagg stated that the successful applicant 'will play a pivotal role in developing the design and tender preparation' for the project.