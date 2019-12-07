ESB carrying out night works in Athy this weekend

ESB Networks will be carrying out essential works on Convent Lane and N78 Duke Street in Athy this weekend.

The works will be carried out on the evening of Sunday, 8 December commencing at 8pm with the works expected to be completed by 5am the following morning Monday, 9 December.

A Stop/Go traffic management system will be in operation and minor delays are expected.

Kildare County Council apologies for any inconvenience caused.