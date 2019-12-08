Nás na Rí singers to perform Christmas concert in aid of homeless care

In a continuing tradition of helping Naas charities, the Nás na Rí Singers are busy rehearsing for their Christmas Concert next Friday December 13, in aid of Homeless Care CLG.

Work has begun on-site, near the Bundle of Sticks roundabout, for 12 studio apartments along with a community hub.

This will help vulnerable young people to develop skills for independent living, in a kind and supportive environment.

The Nás na Rí Singers donated the proceeds from their 2018 Christmas concert and are delighted to help again, by staging a traditional concert featuring pupils from Gael Choláiste Chill Dara and Naas Community College.

The Vivaldi Ensemble Orchestra and up to 100 singers will provide a rich sound for a truly memorable night.

The venue of the Church of Our Lady and St. David, on the Sallins Road was packed to capacity last year.

This year the“Singers” are looking forward to rewarding Naas people with a concert full of traditional Christmas spirit in the same beautiful surroundings this December 13 at 8pm, in the Church of Our Lady and St David in Naas.

Tickets are available at Barker and Jones, Naas and through Eventbrite.