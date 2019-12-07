Appeal to locate missing Sapphire ring possibly lost in Newbridge/Kildare area

An urgent appeal has been made to locate a ring which is believed to have been lost in the Newbridge or Kildare area in recent days.

A woman noticed that her Sapphire blue, silver ring was missing on Wednesday.

It is thought that the rings could have gone missing in the Newbridge or Kildare area.

"I just noticed this morning that it had fallen off. If by any chance anyone sees or hears of anyone that found it can you please let me know. It's a long shot I know but I'd really be delighted to get it back,"said the owner.

A small reward is being offered for information that may lead to the return of the ring.

For more information contact 0857138704.