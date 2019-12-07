Newbridge Cottage Market is back this Saturday and Sunday at the Town Hall

Newbridge Cottage Market returns this Saturday, December 7 and Sunday December 8 with a special Christmas-inspired market that's sure to get you in the mood for the festive season.

The town hall will be stuffed to the rafters with delightful local food and seasonal crafts, perfect unique gifts for all ages.

Meanwhile students from the Patrician Brothers Secondary school have created beautiful woodwork on sale this Saturday, raising funds for Peter McVerry Trust. In addition there will also be a stand from the Dining Room, which is looking for support this year.

The market operates from 10am to 4pm in the town hall on Saturday, and from 11am to 5pm in the town hall in Newbridge.

For more details check out the Newbridge Cottage Market's Facebook page.