Lovely 4-bed family home in Newbridge on the market for €320K

This 4-bedroom detached home in Newbridge would ideally suit a young family as it boasts spacious accommodation and proximity to local amenities for an asking price of €320,000.

‘No. 9 Roseberry Hill’, Newbridge, Co Kildare, is situated on a corner site of a private cul-de-sac of nine homes.

Inside accommodation comprises of 4 good-sized bedrooms, 4 bathrooms (including family bathroom and 2 en suite), a bright entrance hall, fully fitted solid oak kitchen with generous adjoining dining area, utility room, guest wc, and a stylish living room.

There is also a large attic space with great storage potential and other features include gas fired central heating and an alarm system.

Outside the property benefits from a spacious cobblelock driveway with ample parking for several cars, a double pedestrian side gated entrance, as well as a maintenance free front garden and rear garden with a raised paved patio area.

Roseberry Hill is a modern residential development with on-site shopping and recreational facilities and easy access to the town centre and train station.



Early viewing of this property is highly recommended and for more information contact Maura Donohoe Auctioneers on 045 449 688 and more images at www.daft.ie

