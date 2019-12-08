Kildare side named for Kehoe Cup clash with Down
Kildare goalkeeper Paddy McKenna
Kildare have made a number of changes ahead of their second round Kehoe Cup fixture against Down this afternoon.
After been defeated by Offaly last weekend David Herity has made use of his panel with eleven changes from that game as Rian Boran, Simon Leacy, Niall O'Muinneachain and Caolan Smith are the only players to retain their place in the team.
Among the players coming in are Paddy McKenna who was recently on duty at the All Stars Tour while the likes of the Forde brothers, Paul Divilly, Liam Dempsey and Shane Ryan come into the team.
Throw in at St.Conleths Park is at 2.00
Kildare team to face Down;
1 Paddy McKenna, Clane
2 Conor Gordon, Coill Dubh
3 Rian Boran, Naas
4 Simon Leacy, Naas
5 Niall O Muineacháin, Celbridge
6 Ross Kelly, Naas
7 Sean Christanseen, Clane
8 Paul Divilly, Confey
9 Conor Kielty, EOCC
10 Tadhg Forde, Maynooth
11 Liam Dempsey, EOCC
12 Conor Dowling, Naas
13 Caolan Smith, Clane
14 Cian Forde, Maynooth
15 Shane Ryan, Naas
Subs:
16 Mark Doyle, Clane
17 Aran Kelly, Ardclough
18 John Doran, Leixlip
19 Cathal Derivan, Leixlip
20 Drew Costello, Ardclough
21 Jack Sheridan, Naas
22 Sean Whelan, Ardclough
23 Ronan Dunne, Maynooth
24 Mark Delaney, Coill Dubh
25 James Burke, Naas
26 Cathal Melville, Leixlip
27 Declan Molloy, Ardclough
28 Jamie Connolly, Celbridge
