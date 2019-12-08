Kildare side named for Kehoe Cup clash with Down

Kildare have made a number of changes ahead of their second round Kehoe Cup fixture against Down this afternoon.

After been defeated by Offaly last weekend David Herity has made use of his panel with eleven changes from that game as Rian Boran, Simon Leacy, Niall O'Muinneachain and Caolan Smith are the only players to retain their place in the team.

Among the players coming in are Paddy McKenna who was recently on duty at the All Stars Tour while the likes of the Forde brothers, Paul Divilly, Liam Dempsey and Shane Ryan come into the team.

Throw in at St.Conleths Park is at 2.00

Kildare team to face Down;

1 Paddy McKenna, Clane

2 Conor Gordon, Coill Dubh

3 Rian Boran, Naas

4 Simon Leacy, Naas

5 Niall O Muineacháin, Celbridge

6 Ross Kelly, Naas

7 Sean Christanseen, Clane

8 Paul Divilly, Confey

9 Conor Kielty, EOCC

10 Tadhg Forde, Maynooth

11 Liam Dempsey, EOCC

12 Conor Dowling, Naas

13 Caolan Smith, Clane

14 Cian Forde, Maynooth

15 Shane Ryan, Naas

Subs:

16 Mark Doyle, Clane

17 Aran Kelly, Ardclough

18 John Doran, Leixlip

19 Cathal Derivan, Leixlip

20 Drew Costello, Ardclough

21 Jack Sheridan, Naas

22 Sean Whelan, Ardclough

23 Ronan Dunne, Maynooth

24 Mark Delaney, Coill Dubh

25 James Burke, Naas

26 Cathal Melville, Leixlip

27 Declan Molloy, Ardclough

28 Jamie Connolly, Celbridge