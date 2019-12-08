Gardaí issue weather warning as Storm Atiyah passes over Ireland

Gardaí are appealing to the public to be extra cautious as severe winds are forecast from this morning, Sunday December 8, to 6am tomorrow morning, Monday, December 9.

A Status Red wind warning is in operation for Kerry which is valid from today, from 4pm to 7pm. Winds will reach speeds in excess of 80km/h with gusts in excess of 130km/h for a time this evening. Extreme caution is advised, especially near the coast and on high ground.

A Status Orange wind warning is in operation for Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo, Sligo, Clare, Cork, Kerry and Limerick. Gusts of 110 to 130 km/h are expected, possibly higher in exposed coastal areas.

A Status Yellow wind warning is in operation for Leinster, Cavan, Monaghan, Roscommon, Tipperary and Waterford. Winds will reach speeds between 50 and 65km/h with gusts between 90 and 110km/h.

Cyclists, motorcyclists and pedestrians should be aware of the danger posed by high winds as they are particularly vulnerable. Drivers of high sided vehicles should take all necessary precautions and pay attention to the warnings.

"We ask people living near coastal, cliff and waterway areas, particularly those with children, to be extra cautious considering the gusty winds forecast," said a garda statement this afternoon.

"Please heed the Met Éireann warnings and be aware of local prevailing weather conditions."

More information and updates from Met Éireann: www.met.ie/warnings