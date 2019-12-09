Windy with some scattered showers on the way for Co Kildare today

In the aftermath of Storm Atiyah over the weekend, it will be windy at first for Co Kildare, becoming mostly moderate westerly by midday with Met Eireann warning that hail and wintry showers are on the way later this week.

A bright and mostly dry day for Co Kildare, but a few scattered showers are possible early on.

Maximum temperatures 7 to 9 Celsius.

Becoming windy again overnight, with rain extending from the Atlantic, accompanied by fresh to strong southerly winds.

Cold at first, with minimum temperatures of 4 to 6 Celsius, but becoming mild later.

Tuesday will be mostly overcast, with occasional rain, heavy in places. Very windy also, with strong and gusty southerly winds.

Clearer conditions, with scattered showers, will extend from the Atlantic during the late afternoon and evening. With the clearance, winds will veer southwest to west, decreasing moderate to fresh. Mild at first, with maximum temperatures of 12 to 14 Celsius, but turning cold later.

Tuesday night: Breezy, with a mix of clear spells and scattered showers, most of the showers in the western half of the country, with a risk of hail and thunder in Atlantic coastal areas.

Showers may turn wintry over high ground. Minimum temperatures 1 to 4 Celsius, in moderate to fresh, west to southwest winds.

Meanwhile forecasters for Met Eireann are warning that the week ahead will see 'very unsettled weather' which will continue for the rest of the week, and it will be colder than normal also.