Road closure in Clane to facilitate emergency repair works

Kildare County Council has confirmed that road works have commenced at Moat Commons Lane, Clane, from today.

The road will be closed to all through traffic from Monday 9 December for two weeks to facilitate emergency repairs to sections of this road.

Local access for residents will be facilitated, mainly from the Sallins Road direction.

Traffic management will be in place between 9.15am – 5pm each day. Due to the nature of the works Traffic Management may be in place out of hours.

Local access only and delays can be expected.

Kildare County Council has apologised for any inconvenience caused as a result of the road works.