Gardaí in Ballymun appeal for public's help to locate missing woman

Gardaí in Ballymun are seeking assistance from the public in locating a 31-year-old woman missing since the weekend.

Nikita Mooney, 31 years, has been missing from the Kilmore West area of Dublin 5 since Saturday 7 December 2019.

Nikita is described as being approximately 5 foot 6 inches in height with a slim build, with bright purple hair and blue eyes.

Anyone who may have seen or has information on Nikita's whereabouts are asked to contact Ballymun Garda Station on 01 6664400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.