Beloved family pet 'Millie' believed to have been stolen from Straffan area at the weekend

A Co Kildare family are desperately appealing for help to be reunited with their dog who is believed to have been stolen at the weekend.

The dog is a female, 1-year-old Jack Russell terrier named 'Millie.'

Millie is described as grey, white and brown, and she is also neutered and microchipped. She was last at seen at her home on Friday, 6 December at 6pm at Lishandra Manor, Ardclough, Straffan.

It is believed that Millie may have been stolen.

Her owner told KildareNow that her three young children are 'absolutely heartbroken'.

"I have visited all the pounds and rescues today in both Dublin & Kildare, contacted the Garda, local vets, lost dog pages and all the rescue centres. She has had over 1000 shares on Facebook but absolutely no leads on her disappearance. Her collar was found outside of our estate on Saturday during our searches,"said the owner.

Anyone with information or who may have seen Millie is asked to contact 0879534828.