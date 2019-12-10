Beautiful bungalow close to Kilmeague includes sunroom for asking price of €420K
Big garden
This spacious 4/5-bedroom detached bungalow close to the village of Kilmeague includes a bright sunroom and good-sized gardens for an asking price of €420,000.
‘No.5 Ballintine Park’, Allen, Kilmeague, Co Kildare, is a most impressive, beautifully presented, spacious detached dormer bungalow. It sits on a corner site which enjoys generous site enjoying panoramic views of the surrounding countryside.
This wonderful family home offers well-proportioned rooms with a modern efficient layout and many warm, welcoming features which ensure this is an ideal home designed around today s family lifestyle specifications.
Inside the property benefits from 4/5 good-sized bedrooms and 4 bathrooms (including 2 en-suites), an entrance hall, lounge, spacious kitchen/dining room, a bright sunroom which receives excellent sunlight during the Summer months, a utility room, a and guest w.c.
Outside are generous grounds with attractive lawns, a patio area and ample off street parking.
Kilmeague village and all amenities are within easy walking distance including shops, primary school, church, pubs and a host of excellent recreational facilities. Dublin city and its surrounding areas are easily accessible via convenience to both the M7 motorway.
This is a rare opportunity to acquire a beautiful home in a superb, convenient location.
Viewing is highly recommended and for more information contact Sherry FitzGerald Reilly on 045 868 412 and for more images visit www.daft.ie
