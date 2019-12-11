Former Kildare footballer paid €3,000 in compensation for assault on garda

A former Kildare senior footballer has been given the benefit of the Probation Act after paying €3,000 in compensation to a garda as a gesture of remorse.

Sean Hurley, 27, of Dunfierth, Enfield, was charged with breaking the finger of a garda trying to arrest him at Main Street, Johnstownbridge, at around 12.40am on July 19, 2018.

At a previous sitting in July, Mr Hurley appeared before the court, which heard that he had been drunk on the occasion.

He was asked to leave the scene and refused to do so.

As a garda tried to arrest him, Mr Hurley began to run away.

As he went to run away from the garda, the garda’s finger got caught in his clothing and was broken as a result.

On that occasion, the court was told the GAA did not think that a plan whereby Mr Hurley would speak to GAA clubs about the dangers of alcohol, as part of a proposed restorative justice programme, would work.

Garda Sergeant Jim Kelly said the GAA did not think the talk option would work.

David Powderly, solicitor, said then Mr Hurley, who is no longer playing senior football with the county and who had experienced injury problems, was eager and willing to cooperate with the talks.

The case was adjourned to December 3 last when court was told then that Mr Hurley had paid the €3,000 to the garda, who had been out of work for a period and was now back, and had surgery on his finger twice.

It also heard that the defendant has been training underage players as part of the restorative justice programme involved.

Judge Desmond Zaidan accepted that the breaking of the garda’s finger was not a deliberate act by Mr Hurley.

Garda Sergeant Jim Kelly said that there was no malice involved and that assault was “circumstantial.”

Judge Zaidan said that if there was mal fides or bad intention on Mr Hurley’s part, he would send him to jail.

David Powderly, solicitor for Mr Hurley, said that Mr Hurley had apologised directly to the garda and he had taken steps to make sure and incident like this would not happen again.

Mr Powderly said that Mr Hurley had travelled to the USA to play football and work.

The judge asked if he was paid. Mr Powderly said people who did this normally got a job.

The solicitor asked that Mr Hurley not receive any conviction as this would affect his potential to travel to the USA.

Judge Zaidan said that the solicitor was “asking a lot.” The judge said that you don't assault a garda.

Judge Zaidan said that the gardaí had been very fair to Mr Hurley in their evidence.

He also said there was no intention to break the finger of the garda.

Judge Zaidan said he would apply Section 1.1 of the Probation Act, leaving Mr Hurley with no conviction, “purely because there was no intention” to injure the garda.

Mr Hurley agreed to pay, and shortly afterwards did pay, €500 to the Garda Benevolent Fund.