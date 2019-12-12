M7 drivers alert gardaí about erratic motorist - who tests positive for cocaine and 'downers'

A driver was stopped on the M7 and tested positive for cocaine and downers.

Laois Roads Policing Unit intercepted the motorist on Tuesday night following reports of speeding and dangerous driving on M7.

It emerged that the driver was already disqualified from driving for ten years.

He was also on a 6 month suspended sentence.

When tested, the driver was positive for driving under intoxicants - namely cocaine and Benzodiazepines.

Benzodiazepines are also known as 'benzos' or downers.

The vehicle was seized and the driver was charged and will appear before the courts.