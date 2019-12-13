Kildare Gardai seize cars for no insurance and unaccompanied Learner driver

The Naas Roads Policing Unit carried out early morning checkpoints in the Robertstown area yesterday as part of the national Christmas campaign.

According to Gardai, three cars were seized for no insurance and 1 driver was an unaccompanied Learner.

"FCPN issued and court to follow,"said a garda spokesperson.

It is now illegal for a Learner driver to be unaccompanied on the road and under new law.

Car owners who allow Learner drivers to use their cars unaccompanied will face fines of up to €1,000, up to six months in prison, and could have their vehicles seized.