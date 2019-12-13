Kildare schools named winners and runners-up for European Parliament's Euroscola video competition

Two schools in Kildare have been announced as winners and runners-up for the European Parliament's Euroscala 2019 video clip competition.

The theme of this year's vidoe competition was 'Climate Change' and how best to reduce our carbon footprint in order to protect the planet.

The competition was organised in all constituencies and the winners were as follows:

Dublin Constituency

Winners: The Kings Hospital School, Palmerstown, Dublin

Runners-up: St Josephs Secondary School, Rush, Co. Dublin



Midlands-North-West Constituency

Winners: Cross and Passion College, Kilcullen, Co. Kildare

Runners-up: Coláiste Chiaráin, Leixlip, Co. Kildare

South Constituency

Winners: Mount Mercy College, Bishopstown, Cork

Runners-up: St. Augustine’s College, Dungarvan, Co. Waterford

James Temple-Smithson, Head of the European Parliament's office in Dublin said:"The competition was open to schools across Ireland, we had lots of entries and were impressed by the skill, creativity and thought that went into their production,".

Each entrant had to produce a one-minute video clip on the topic “Europe protecting our environment”.

The prize for the three winning schools (one from each constituency) plus the runners-up is a subsidised trip to participate in Euroscola in Strasbourg in early 2020.

the entries can be viewed here: https://www.europarl.europa. eu/ireland/en/youth-outreach/ euroscola-competitions