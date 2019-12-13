Kildare schools named winners and runners-up for European Parliament's Euroscola video competition
Protecting the environment
Runners-up Coláiste Chiaráin, Leixlip, Co. Kildare
Two schools in Kildare have been announced as winners and runners-up for the European Parliament's Euroscala 2019 video clip competition.
The theme of this year's vidoe competition was 'Climate Change' and how best to reduce our carbon footprint in order to protect the planet.
The competition was organised in all constituencies and the winners were as follows:
Dublin Constituency
Winners: The Kings Hospital School, Palmerstown, Dublin
Runners-up: St Josephs Secondary School, Rush, Co. Dublin
Midlands-North-West Constituency
Winners: Cross and Passion College, Kilcullen, Co. Kildare
Runners-up: Coláiste Chiaráin, Leixlip, Co. Kildare
South Constituency
Winners: Mount Mercy College, Bishopstown, Cork
Runners-up: St. Augustine’s College, Dungarvan, Co. Waterford
James Temple-Smithson, Head of the European Parliament's office in Dublin said:"The competition was open to schools across Ireland, we had lots of entries and were impressed by the skill, creativity and thought that went into their production,".
Each entrant had to produce a one-minute video clip on the topic “Europe protecting our environment”.
The prize for the three winning schools (one from each constituency) plus the runners-up is a subsidised trip to participate in Euroscola in Strasbourg in early 2020.
the entries can be viewed here: https://www.europarl.europa. eu/ireland/en/youth-outreach/ euroscola-competitions
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on